Caramilk McFlurry. Supplied

Liz Whitbread, Senior Brand Manager, McDonald’s Australia, said: “CADBURY CARAMILK is a phenomenon adored by chocolate fans across the country. Its unique, delicious caramelised white chocolate is truly in a league of its own.



“We are so excited to be introducing the CADBURY CARAMILK McFlurry and give Aussie Macca’s fans the dessert they have been dreaming about.



“It’s here, it’s CADBURY CARAMILK and it’s only available while stocks last.”

It will be available for a limited time only in all Macca’s restaurants and via McDelivery from tomorrow, so you'll want to get in quick.

Fans have been waiting for this news since rumours first started swirling. Getty

Fans have been waiting for this launch since rumours of the Caramilk McFlurry first surfaced, after an apparent "leaked" photo of the new dessert spread online.

Nick Vavitis, a 27-year-old chef in Brisbane, also shared a photo on his Instagram and posted it with the caption that read: “Oh my sweet sweet god we are getting Caramilk McFlurry.”

Now that it's been confirmed, fans can enjoy the new McFlurry flavour very, very soon.