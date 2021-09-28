The Caramilk Shell and The Caramilk Ring. Supplied

The Caramilk Shell features signature shell-filled crème, dipped in Caramilk

chocolate and covered in Caramilk flakes.

And for those who have a soft spot for Krispy Kreme’s iconic Original Glazed doughnuts, The Caramilk Ring is for you.

It’s an Original Glazed doughnut, dipped in Caramilk chocolate, sprinkled in Caramilk flakes and finished with a decadent white truffle drizzle.

Krispy Kreme and Cadbury have more collaborations coming. Supplied

Olivia Sutherland, Marketing Director at Krispy Kreme Australia said: “The Cadbury Caramilk craze didn’t go unnoticed here at Krispy Kreme, so we knew we had to give Aussies the chance to taste the two iconic flavours brought together in our delicious doughnuts!

"No one can resist Caramilk, and we love coming up with new flavours for our fans which we’re sure will be an irresistibly tasty new addition to the range.”

Joanne Raven, Licensing and Cobranding Manager ANZ at Mondelez International explained: “Cadbury and Krispy Kreme continue to produce really unique and tasty co-branded products, which have been delivering the wow factor to consumers across the country.

"The partnership between these great brands is a growing success and we’re already collaborating on what the next taste sensation will be!”

Dough-not wait to get these! Supplied

The freshly glazed Krispy Kreme Cadbury Caramilk doughnuts retail at $3.75 each and are available at over 700 7-Eleven stores, as well as via 7-Eleven Delivery in participating areas from September 28.

7-Eleven Head of Food, Emma Metcalf-King, said: “We love providing our customers with innovation, and we are so excited about this exclusive launch of Krispy Kreme Cadbury Caramilk at 7-Eleven!

"Caramilk is one of our customers favourite flavours so we cannot wait to bring these amazing products to life instore - they are irresistibly delicious!”