“It was a huge risk for her to return,” the insider explains. “Poh didn’t know how she would stack up next to the other contestants, and she didn’t want to risk throwing away everything she has worked hard to build over the last decade.”

Poh has established a thriving career for herself as a sought-after cook, baker, author, television star and restaurant owner.

“It could have been a real curse and potential career-ender for someone like Poh if she didn’t perform.”

After axing celebrity judges George Calombaris, Gary Mehigan and Matt Preston, Network Ten was desperate to ensure the series was a ratings hit – and a part of their recipe for success was Poh.

“They couldn’t possibly have done an all-stars season without her. She’s also on a lot more money than any of the other contestants, so the real reason she’s getting so much airtime is because producers are simply ensuring they’re getting their money’s worth out of her.”

Poh has already ruffled some feathers this year, with fans complaining about the amount of airtime she receives, labelling this season “the Poh Show”.

“The Poh Show keeps on rolling! So staged!!!” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

The news comes after a MasterChef insider revealed the truth behind the challenges, shattering the illusion that contestants are put on the spot to think up original ideas.

“Contestants are given the heads-up on the challenges/themes/recipes the night before filming, so they can research techniques and recipes,” a well-placed spy has claimed.

The insider also alleged that producers select contestants to prepare in advance, so that they can plan the content ahead of time.

