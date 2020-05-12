A MasterChef insider has revealed the truth behind the challenges, shattering the illusion that contestants are put on the spot to think up original ideas. Network Ten

“In particular, Poh was told about the 90-minute Gordon Ramsay challenge,” the spy said.

“Poh and the producers sat down to plot how it would play out on air, plus promos and publicity if she did the 90-minute cake. It worked out perfectly.”

Season 1 runner-up Poh Ling Yeow has already ruffled some feathers this year, with fans complaining about the amount of airtime she receives, labelling this season “the Poh Show”.

“The Poh Show keeps on rolling! So staged!!!” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

A source has claimed that producers select contestants to prepare in advance, so that they can plan the content ahead of time. Network Ten

The behind the scenes revelation comes after disappointed fans recently took to social media to slam the chef for serving up a "basic" dessert.

Viewers weren't impressed with Poh's take on the Aussie classic, and they didn't hold back and vented on Twitter.

"Sorry Poh, I adore you but it's just a vanilla slice," one fan wrote.

Season 1 runner-up Poh Ling Yeow has already ruffled some feathers this year, with fans complaining about the amount of airtime she receives, labelling this season “the Poh Show”. Network Ten

"I hate to say it but Poh's vanilla slice looks a bit... basic," another person stated.

A third person added: "Am I the only one who thinks Poh's dish looked dry?"

Despite the criticism, some fans loved the treat, with one fan writing: "Poh is the real dessert MVP".