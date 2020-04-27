MasterChef: Back to Win contestant Poh Ling Yeow disappointed fans on Sunday night when she served up a "basic" dessert.
Viewers weren't impressed with Poh's take on the Aussie classic, and they didn't hold back and vented on Twitter.
"Sorry Poh, I adore you but it's just a vanilla slice," said one fan.
"I hate to say it but Poh's vanilla slice looks a bit... basic," said another.
"Am I the only one who thinks Poh's dish looked dry?" said another from the comfort of their sofa.
Some viewers loved her sweet treat and offered their support to the chef.
"Poh is the real dessert MVP. First she makes a spiced tart, then strawberry chiffon cake, and then follows that up tonight with vanilla slice! #MasterChefAU" one fan wrote.
Meanwhile, Reynold's dish was described as the "dish of the competition".
The dessert king served the judges a burnt vanillameringue, with lemon jam, coffee-vanilla ice-creamand a dark chocolate whipped ganache.
"That was about as closeto transcendental dessert magicI've ever seen," Melissa Leong said.
"It's not too sweet.The coffee balances with the lemonbalances with everything else.
"The textures are distinctand cohesive.You have play of temperatureand texture.It's just so highly conceived,it blows my little noggin.I feel privileged to eat it.So thank you."
Jock Zonfrillo gushed: "Don't understand how you can do itin the time.You know, not everything you dois perfect,but, God, when it is,it's incredible.That coffee ice-cream, smooth as.The whipped chocolate is to die for.I got a hit of the jam. Wow.Just made me smile."
The Scottish import gave the dessert king a hug: "It's just so good.And the balance is so good.The elements are so good.It is so good. Well done, mate."
Andy Allen couldn't agree more: "It's probably right up therewith the dish of the competition.It's technically sound, but overallit tastes bloody fantastic, Reynold."
As for Ben M, it wasn't his night.
The Tassie cook's salmon dish failed to impress, sending him home.