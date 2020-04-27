Poh didn't impress on Sunday night. Channel 10

Channel 10

"Am I the only one who thinks Poh's dish looked dry?" said another from the comfort of their sofa.

Some viewers loved her sweet treat and offered their support to the chef.

"Poh is the real dessert MVP. First she makes a spiced tart, then strawberry chiffon cake, and then follows that up tonight with vanilla slice! #MasterChefAU" one fan wrote.

Poh's dessert was called 'basic' by fans. Channel 10

Meanwhile, Reynold's dish was described as the "dish of the competition".

The dessert king served the judges a burnt vanilla meringue, with lemon jam, coffee-vanilla ice-cream and a dark chocolate whipped ganache.

"That was about as close to transcendental dessert magic I've ever seen," Melissa Leong said.

"It's not too sweet. The coffee balances with the lemon balances with everything else.

"The textures are distinct and cohesive. You have play of temperature and texture. It's just so highly conceived, it blows my little noggin. I feel privileged to eat it. So thank you."

Reynold's masterpiece. Ten

Jock Zonfrillo gushed: "Don't understand how you can do it in the time. You know, not everything you do is perfect, but, God, when it is, it's incredible. That coffee ice-cream, smooth as. The whipped chocolate is to die for. I got a hit of the jam. Wow. Just made me smile."

The Scottish import gave the dessert king a hug: "It's just so good. And the balance is so good. The elements are so good. It is so good. Well done, mate."

Andy Allen couldn't agree more: "It's probably right up there with the dish of the competition. It's technically sound, but overall it tastes bloody fantastic, Reynold."

As for Ben M, it wasn't his night.

The Tassie cook's salmon dish failed to impress, sending him home.