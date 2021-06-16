MasterChef judge Melissa Leong (pictured with fellow judges Jock Zonfrillo, left, and Andy Allen, right) has hit back at one fan's criticism. Network Ten

Melissa responded to the implication that curries were more or less all the same, giving the MasterChef fan an education in the complexities of international cuisine in the process.

“Curry is a style of dish that encompasses thousands of dishes across all parts of Asia, the Middle East, Africa and beyond,” Melissa, who judges the show alongside Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo, penned.

“What you’re saying is that a European oriented competitor should only cook one stew in the competition, even if they had dozens of really great ones of different kinds?”

She summed up by writing: “You want someone to vie to win a competition, but not play to their strengths because you don’t see or understand the nuance, variation and technique in what they do? Why? Read that again.”

The three judges started on the show last year, on MasterChef's Back to Win season.

Sharing the screenshot of the Facebook exchange to Twitter, Melissa doubled down, writing: “I'm just going to put this here.

It’s not the first time MasterChef viewers have slammed contestants for seemingly making the same type of cuisine in challenges.



Last year, in MasterChef’s Back To Win season, Laura Sharrad repeatedly came under fire for her apparent preference for making pasta dishes.