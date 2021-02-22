"Melissa is on the top pf their wish list." Instagram

“Melissa is on the top of their wish list and is already adored by the network. She’s smart, funny and articulate, and gave new life to MasterChef … they want that same success on The Bachelorette,” explains the insider, who notes, “the show needs someone older, more established and who knows herself – Mel is that woman!”

The writer and TV judge joins a list of names that have been put forward as potential Bachelorettes, including Bachie alum Renee Barrett, 27, and I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! campmate Paulini Curuenavuli, 38.

If she takes the role, it would certainly be a big move for Melissa, who announced her split from husband, Joe Jones, in December, after almost four years of marriage.

The 39-year-old revealed the news on her Instagram page, telling her followers: “The time has come for Joe and I to part ways.”

Meanwhile, Joe was spotted looking cosy with a woman in Melbourne on February 9, prompting speculation that he’s well and truly moved on from the break-up.

