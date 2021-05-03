Turns out there might be too many chefs in the kitchen. Getty.

The source reveals a complete new format and even the replacement of one of the male judges is currently being suggested by bigwigs in a bid to ramp up viewership.

According to the insider, former MasterChef winner Andy Allen, 33, and restaurateur Jock Zonfrillo, 44, could be “facing the chop” if things don’t turn around soon.

Food author Melissa Leong, 39, is said to be “currently safe” from the chopping block, with her popularity surging since her arrival on the cooking show in 2020.

Making matters worse, the insider insists executives are under “intense pressure” from their American bosses, ViacomCBS, which owns Network Ten.

WATCH: MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo explains why he carries worry beads

“The underperformance of their biggest show has sent shock waves all the way across the Pacific, and changes are already being planned.

“Most assumed it was the new judges who made last season so popular, but it was clearly the returning all stars,” the insider explains.

Interestingly, the likes of season one MasterChef runner-up Poh Ling Yeow, former MKR judge Colin Fassnidge and celebrity chef Matt Moran are “being floated around” as viable options in the event one of the judges is axed.

You can catch MasterChef Australia on Channel Ten every Sunday to Thursday night from 7:30PM.

Read this and more in the latest issue of New Idea, out today!