This year's MasterChef season is expected to arrive around Easter time in April. Channel Ten

The Easter weekend this year will run from from Good Friday on April 2 to Easter Monday on April 5, which is just over four weeks away.

Last year the show had marked Monday April 13 as its air date, and we can expect this year to arrive around the same time.

In the first-look trailer (which you can watch in the player above), features beloved judges Jock Zonfrillo, Andy Allen and Melissa Leong, and they say that this year's contestants are the best yet.

Judges Jock Zonfrillo, Andy Allen and Melissa Leong will return this year. Channel Ten

“The amount of heart and soul and drive is exceptional this year,” Melissa teased in the clip.

“They all have a unique story," Andy added.

Jock also hinted that this season will again be just as much about getting to know the people wearing the aprons as it will be about the dishes they create.

“They need to follow their hearts. They need to stay true to themselves,” he said.

“When someone follows their dreams, you start to see something magical happen," he added.

The first batch of contestants have been revealed. Channel Ten

First to be revealed is Brent, who compares his cooking style to his face - "not refined at all", then Kishwar, who hails in from a big family of cooks, and Minoli, who at the age of 31 lost her sense of taste.

Also appearing this season is part Taiwanese, part Burmese, part Chinese cook Therese, who has one specific foodie passion, and that is French pastry, and Elise, who is a self-confessed feeder and says her love language is food.

"I want to make people happy, I want to make things beautiful," Elise admits in the trailer.

Channel 10 is yet to confirm an official air date, but it looks like it will arrive sometime in April.