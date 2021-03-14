"I want you to find your steak-loving, motor-cross loving, camping loving wife. She's out there." Channel Nine

Beth and Russell

We weren't surprised when these two called it quits at their second Commitment Ceremony.

Their wedding, which had no guests due to COVID travel restrictions, was awkward to say the least and Beth and Russell soon learned they had little in common.

There may have been no spark but Beth and Russell ended their TV marriage on good terms.

"I want you to find your steak-loving, motor-cross loving, camping loving wife. She's out there," Beth told Russell on the couch before sharing a friendly fist bump.

Will Coco pursue something with Cam now she's officially single? Channel Nine

Coco and Sam

From the moment they met at their wedding, we knew these two wouldn't last long.

When Sam stated that he needs a girl with "big boobs" and then *that* attractiveness ranking challenge went down things went from bad to worse and both Coco and Sam mentally checked out of the marriage.

But after Coco's feelings for Cam were made clear (and the two shared a secret kiss unbeknown to the group), the two made the mutual decision to leave the experiment.

"It's been a fun ride buddy," the bubbly bride told Sam.

"It's been a fun ride buddy," the bubbly bride told Sam.

Samantha and Cameron

What started with a spark ended with a heartbreaking confession from Samantha, who the week before had opted to stay but felt betrayed when she learnt that of her husband and Coco's connection.

"I came here for somebody real, I came here for a man," she said.

"I didn't come into this with a lot of hope. I've really given it my all, I've given this everything."

This article originally featured on our sister site, Who.

