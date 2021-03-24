We hate to say it but Booka and Brett are on the rocks. Channel Nine

In the interview, bridesmaid Madeline explained that Mr. Holy Moly Guacamole Patrick took things a little too far when it came to Booka's letter, causing a massive fight between herself and psychology student Brett.

After the letter claimed that Booka thought the world revolved around her and that she talks about herself all the time, the musician apparently confronted Brett for putting these ideas in Patrick's head.

Apparently Booka and Patrick hadn't spoken much during the experiment, so the musician was convinced the only way the personal trainer could have reached those conclusions was through conversations he'd had with Brett.

In an explosive letter, Patrick tells Booka she thinks the world revolves around her. Channel Nine

"It doesn't take a genius, or even one year of psych school, to know that that was definitively information coming straight from Brett to Patrick." bridesmaid Madeline told Megan.

Needless to say, Booka did not take the letter well.

"She was extremely upset," Madeline told Megan.

"(The letter) had her questioning her own character. She was like: 'Am I that awful because for someone to say these things I must be'."

The drama-free faves are fronting the drama tonight. Channel Nine

If that wasn't proof enough that these two don't work out, Booka recently released a song called Beam me up soft/f***boi and fans are convinced it's about Brett.

Standout lyrics include: “Boy, there’s some bulls*** on your face I’m coming,” and "You’re so predictable and you’ve lost all your appeal. You’re so basic my hymen has gone resealed."

Yikes, it looks like things really don't end well for the couple.

But don't worry, our MAFS spoilers suggest there will be at least one success story this season.

For an easier road to love, sign up for eharmony.