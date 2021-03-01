Wait, which one's Russell and which one's Dan? Left: Channel Nine | Right: Parliament of Victoria

The Twitter-verse was indeed abuzz with maaaaany MAFS fans calling out the visual similarities between Russell and Dan.

One viewer named Richard penned, "Is it just me, or does anyone else think that Dan Andrews is holidaying under cover on MAFS as Russell?" Oh, trust us Richard, you were not the only one.

"Just came on to see how many comparisons Russell has gotten to Dan Andrews." another user wrote.

"Tell me why does Russell look like Dan Andrews? a third chimed in.

And Twitter wasn't the only platform where fans drew the comparison! On any post on the official MAFS Instagram page featuring Russell, you can be guaranteed that nearly every comment mentions the mechanic's resemblance to the politician.

Even Russell's bride Beth joined in on the fun.

Beth shared a photo of the couple to her Instagram, pointing out Russell's resemblance to Dan in the process. Channel Nine

Posting a snap of the couple to her own Instagram account, the psychology student wrote "So nice to meet you Dan Andrews".

Unfortunately, fans were unable to verbalise their thoughts on Beth's comparison as all the MAFS contestants have switched off their Instagram comments this year.

But although viewers are unable to voice their opinions on Insta, Twitter remains a beacon of loud and proud MAFS fans ready to shout into the Internet void for all to hear. And, suffice to say, most weren't pleased with Beth being matched with Dan Andrews... sorry, Russell.

This was one of the most awkward ceremonies this season. Channel Nine

One user wrote, "So how cruel were the experts in matching Beth and Russell? While both seemingly OK people, Russell is completely unsuitable for Beth."

Another joined in, penning "This is the most bizarre match I've ever seen on this show. They have nothing in common."

"What were the experts thinking when they matched Beth with Russell?" added another.

It certainly seems like Beth, much like fellow MAFS bride Bec, shares these fans' sentiments as she was not too pleased with the coupling herself.

Ouch. Let's just hope both Beth and Russell find the fairytale ending they're after.

To find your own fairytale love story, sign up to eharmony.