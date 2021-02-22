We've seen all sorts of couples get matched up over the years on Married At First Sight. Some good, some bad and some so ugly we prefer to keep them in the past.
Facebook has changed the way you receive your news and gossip. Scroll to end of this story to see how to keep up to date with New Idea!
WATCH: Married At First Sight 2021 promises the biggest year of love
But the experts, nowincluding sexologist Alessandra Rampolla, have a new bunch of singletons to partner up and we've already started speculating if they've hit the nail on the head or made a big mistake.
Individually, we have somediverse brides and grooms in the mixthis year. From loud and outgoing Pilates studio owner Coco through to adorkable personal trainer Patrick, it's going to be interesting to see who the experts reckon their perfect match is.
With the eighth season now upon us, check out every single couple as they are revealed right here.
Keep scrolling to see the MAFS 2021 couples.
Melissa and Bryce's adorable chemistry was there on their wedding day.