Photographed together at Sydney Airport on November 1, 2019, which was two-weeks after the dinner party madness was filmed, the MAFS husband and wife still appeared to be in the experiment.

The pair seemed far from loved-up, however, with Stacey looking like she still held a grudge against Michael after his dalliance with fellow castmate Hayley became public knowledge.

The mum-of-two was seen giving millionaire Michael a disapproving eye, and she even clobbered him with her boarding pass at one stage, pushing the document into his face.

Viewers watched on Wednesday night as all hell broke loose at the MAFS dinner party when Hayley confessed to kissing Michael, something he vehemently denied, saying he was too drunk to remember.

And he's sticking by his story, as on Fitzy and Wippa on Thursday, Michael again denied the allegations.

"I don't think Hayley is attractive, I think Hayley has a wonderful personality," he said. Ouch.