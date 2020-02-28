Looks like Married at First Sight's Michael is still in the doghouse with Stacey after the once golden couple were spotted having a public spat at Sydney Airport.
The whole of Australia has been itching to find out whether Stacey will forgive Michael's cheating ways after Wednesday night's dinner party confessions, and from the snaps below, it looks like their relationship is hanging on by a thread.
Stacey and Michael appeared aggravated when then arrived at Sydney Airport
Supplied
Stacey was humiliated when she found out Michael had cheated with Hayley
Supplied
Michael confessed to acting up on a night out, but said he couldn't remember kissing Hayley
Supplied
Photographed together at Sydney Airport on November 1, 2019, which was two-weeks after the dinner party madness was filmed, the MAFS husband and wife still appeared to be in the experiment.
The pair seemed far from loved-up, however, with Stacey looking like she still held a grudge against Michael after his dalliance with fellow castmate Hayley became public knowledge.
The mum-of-two was seen giving millionaire Michael a disapproving eye, and she even clobbered him with her boarding pass at one stage, pushing the document into his face.
The couple fooled around as they waited for their flights
Supplied
Stacey gave Michael a filthy look, and pushed her boarding card into his face
Supplied
A show producer looked on as the pair fought in public