Nine

Since news broke that Hayley and Michael were caught cheating on their partners with each other, further details of the fallout from the shocking incident have come to light.

New photos have emerged which show Hayley looking emotional as she left the Skye Suites apartment complex in Sydney's CBD on Monday, October 14, which was around the time that she and Michael had hooked up.

In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Hayley can be seen flanked by two female producers as she is ushered into a vehicle in the underground carpark, before driving off to film a dinner party.

It's believed she was being kept away from the main lobby, where she may have encountered other cast members.

Her "husband" David was nowhere to be seen, which calls into question whether the pair had already called it quits at this stage.

Hayley confessed to a "party pash" with Michael Nine

Hayley admitted to kissing fellow contestant Michael during a video conversation.

Although the super-fit brunette insisted she’s not to blame for the affair: “There’s a lot of stuff that’s been controversial [but] I haven’t done anything wrong,” she said.

“There might have been something shared, but it wasn’t a connection, that was more like a bottle of alcohol,” she laughed.

“Everyone’s had a 16-year-old party pash, haven’t they? One hundred per cent that’s all it was.”

Stacey sobs Nine

Last week, details emerged that Stacey and Michael has been caught in a shock public fight outside their apartment block during filming in October 2019.

Looking bitter and angry, witnesses told the Daily Mail: "He was furious and she just stood in disbelief."

"They shared a few tense words and then Michael left her, walked around the block a few times and sat making a heated phone call."

"Stacey just stood there for like 10 minutes waiting for him to come back" however he never did.

The images follow New Idea confirming that now both people in the relationship have been unfaithful.

New Idea revealed Stacey had a secret off-camera affair with Mikey Pembroke.

A series of text messages obtained by New Idea confirms that at the time of filming, Stacey and Mikey’s relationship was surprisingly intimate.

“… If Natasha knew she would die,” Stacey wrote in one message to Mikey, to which he replied: “Yep I think so.”

And their exchange didn’t end there.

In even more flirtatious text messages, the pair all but confirm they’d spent the night together behind their partners’ backs.

Michael has stayed mum about his affair.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Romito spoke about Hayley's infamous fling.

“I swear on my life Hayley and Michael hooked up,” Vanessa told New Idea exclusively, revealing the bodybuilder went behind her groom David Cannon's back to shag Stacey's hubby.