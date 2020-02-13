Married At First Sight star Stacey Hampton was recently criticised by TV viewers, who apparently refused to believe that she is 25 years old. Nine Network

It comes after Wednesday night's episode which showed Stacey loved up with Michael after they consummated their marriage.

Following the deed, the Married At First Sight star was criticised by fans, who noticed she was wearing a full face of makeup following her night of lovemaking with Michael.

“Did Stacey wake up with a full face of makeup?” one seemingly nonplussed fan wrote, referring to the reality star’s honeymoon romp on Tuesday’s episode.

“Pretty sure Stacey doesn’t just wake up with her hair done & a full face of makeup,” another person stated.

A third person added: “Stacey looks like she just came out a salon while Michael looks like he just came out of a washing machine.”

Stacey was again criticised by fans, who noticed she was wearing a full face of makeup following her night of lovemaking with Michael Goonan. Nine Network

After Michael initially failed to impress Stacey with his drunken behavior, the couple then had a very fiery argument, which almost ended up with the pair getting single rooms.

When Mike eventually made amends for his error in judgement, Stacey opened up about her tragic past, which enabled them to finally get closer.

The recent social media backlash came after Stacey was slammed by fans, who claimed she wasn’t being truthful about her age.

Michael and Stacey ‘consummated’ relationship came after what appeared to be a rocky honeymoon, in which they appeared to not get along for most of the trip. Nine Network

“I can't believe these people want me to believe Stacey is 25,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another stated: “She's apparently 25 yet her neck has more wrinkles than my 90-year-old nan. Something's wrong I can feel it.”

A third chimed in: “There is NO way Stacey is 25. Look at her neck and hands C'mon ppl we have all seen Younger”.