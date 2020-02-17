“It definitely happened.”

“I swear on my life Hayley and Michael hooked up,” declares Vanessa, who is married to Chris on the show.

In fact, Vanessa goes as far as to claim the duo “hooked up multiple times”.

“They were fooling around on the bed and dry humping. Shoes were flying everywhere,” she adds.

Stacey will be devastated.

According to on-set insiders, the alleged affair took place in Vanessa’s room at a hotel while Michael’s experimental wife Stacey was in Adelaide spending time with her two children.

Vanessa continues to explain the circumstances around the incident:

“Michael walked into our room. He was really drunk; so was Hayley. She said, ‘my (experimental) husband (David) doesn’t want to f--k me’. And I said, ‘mine doesn’t either’. [Michael] turned around and said, ‘I would f--k both of you’.”

Hayley reportedly doesn’t deny kissing Michael, although it’s been maintained she didn’t initiate what happened.

Hayley hasn't denied the rumours.

Meanwhile, Michael has denied any wrongdoing and even threatened to leave the show as the rumours amped up, despite apparently admitting his guilt to another cast member, who asked not to be named.

“They’re going to sweep it under the rug and act like it never happened,” Vanessa claims.

“They will pretend it didn’t happen so they can stay on the show for as long as possible.”

Despite allegedly snogging Michael, Hayley says she wasn’t attracted to any of the men on the show.