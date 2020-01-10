Discussing their time together, he said: "Oh that was nothing, I didn't like her and I like Charlotte [Crosby, his I'm a Celebrity co-star]. There was no feelings whatsoever."
Ryan went on to say he felt like a fool after she betrayed him on TV.
"I just felt like an idiot because I didn't see what was coming. I felt like a dipstick on camera. I didn't feel heartbroken, I just felt like an absolute idiot."
The reality star confessed that he was feeling positive after the experience.
"It hasn't made me fear marriage or anything. If anything, it makes me want to get married properly," he concluded.
While Ryan has been getting close to his jungle co-star Charlotte Crosby, it seems Davina hasn't been fazed by any of it, and has had the last laugh.
Looking at the reality star's social media posts, instead of firing back at Ryan, she's completely ignored him.
Recently, Davina has shared videos and images to Instagram of herself and her boyfriend, Jaxon Manuel, settling into their $540,000 cottage in Brisbane with their two-month-old daughter, Mila-Mae.
The new mum is clearly smitten and any jibes by her former 'husband' seem to have gone unnoticed.