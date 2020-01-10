Ryan told campmates he'd never had feelings for Davina on MAFS Channel 10

Ryan and Davina were matched by experts and married on season five of MAFS Channel 9

Discussing their time together, he said: "Oh that was nothing, I didn't like her and I like Charlotte [Crosby, his I'm a Celebrity co-star]. There was no feelings whatsoever."

Ryan went on to say he felt like a fool after she betrayed him on TV.

"I just felt like an idiot because I didn't see what was coming. I felt like a dipstick on camera. I didn't feel heartbroken, I just felt like an absolute idiot."

The reality star confessed that he was feeling positive after the experience.

"It hasn't made me fear marriage or anything. If anything, it makes me want to get married properly," he concluded.

Davina cheated on Ryan with Dean Channel 9

While Ryan has been getting close to his jungle co-star Charlotte Crosby, it seems Davina hasn't been fazed by any of it, and has had the last laugh.

Looking at the reality star's social media posts, instead of firing back at Ryan, she's completely ignored him.

Davina is having the last laugh Instagram

The new mum is smitten with her daughter, Mila-Mae Instagram

Recently, Davina has shared videos and images to Instagram of herself and her boyfriend, Jaxon Manuel, settling into their $540,000 cottage in Brisbane with their two-month-old daughter, Mila-Mae.

The new mum is clearly smitten and any jibes by her former 'husband' seem to have gone unnoticed.