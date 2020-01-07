Tensions are mounting between some of the contestants, with Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby clashing with former TV host Tom Williams on Monday. Network 10

In an awkward get-to-know-you session of sorts, Charlotte repeatedly asked Tom about his professional life, but he failed to reciprocate and ask her any questions about her work.

Following their conversation, Charlotte told viewers: “One thing that Tom has never done is, like, sat down and asked me any questions about me.”

When Tom eventually asked Charlotte what she was going to do after leaving the jungle, she said she was going to Dubai before coming back to Australia, to which Tom quipped: “For what… To party?”

In a tense confrontation between the two celebs, Charlotte called out Tom for not engaging with her enough, and then suggesting that all she does is "party".

Charlotte then snapped back: “Not to party, I got work there,” to which Tom added: “Going to parties.”

Not impressed by his remarks, the Geordie Shore star added: “No, that's not the only thing I do,” before calling out Tom for prejudging her.

When Charlotte made light of the fact that Tom hadn’t asked her “one single question” about her work, the 49-year-old apologised, saying he had only seen her in a house on TV.

“We're talking about Geordie Shore because that is when I became famous, but I have got my own reality show and two businesses and partnerships in hair, clothes,” Charlotte snapped.

“I don't just go around and drink and party.”

Tom stressed he wasn’t being judgement, before saying: “I apologise. I should have asked.

Later in a video confession, Tom added: “Look, I apologised to Charlotte because perhaps she was upset by some of the things I said.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Monday at 7.30pm on Ten.