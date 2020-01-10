Single mum, Mishel Karen has had her heart broken by seven different men. Yes. SEVEN!

'Why can't I meet a guy that actually likes me?' she asks relationship guru, John Aiken, who answered her question with another question. 'How many guys are we talking about that have cheated on you?'

'Seven. And I've only dated eight,' Mishel admitted.

In a promo for the February 3 premiere, Mishel's daughters are shown begging their mother in her wedding car to reconsider marrying a random, before spilling the tea at the reception.

'Please, Mum. Don't do this... he dropped a bit of a bombshell.'

She learns that her new spouse is a cheater. Cue the tears.