All the proof has even suggested that the pair are still going strong.

Back in February, The Wash snapped Patrick with his wedding ring firmly on while having a boogie in Sydney.

Earlier this month, the same publication spotted Patrick and Belinda together in Melbourne.

While the sightings all but confirmed that the couple are still together, the duo themselves have refused to comment on the claims. That is until now... albeit unintentionally.

Patrick has let slip a big spoiler about his fate with Belinda. Channel Nine

Just this morning, Patrick appeared on Hit Hobart 100.9 with Jimmy and Nath to discuss his MAFS experience.

During the chat, the hosts were adamant to determine whether or not Patrick and Belinda are indeed still together, even resorting to tricking the personal trainer into revealing much more than he intended to.

After Patrick revealed that out of all the grooms on the show he was probably closest with charity CEO Jake, one of the radio hosts saw his opportunity.

"What does Jake think of you and Belinda still being together?" he asked.

Holy Moly guacamole, this couple is a fan-favourite. Channel Nine

Before realising that he was being set up, Patrick started to answer the radio host.

"Umm" he began, before stopping himself. "I know what you're doing there. You nearly got me."

Even though the 27-year-old eventually clocked on to what was happening, that didn't stop the hosts from tricking him again. Only this time they were successful.

Even Patrick has admitted that this bath scene from his and Belinda's honeymoon is cringey. Channel Nine

"Are there moments when you and Belinda are watching it when you kind of cringe and you go 'I can't believe we did that'?"

Patrick wasn't so quick to realise he was being set up this time, replying "100%... we both cringe."

The hosts then laughed, joking that he had just confirmed he and Belinda are watching the show together because they're still together. Patrick then deemed the hosts "sneaky".

Holy Moly guacamole, consider Patrick and Belinda added to our list of successful MAFS couples for this season.

