Olivia and Domenica came to blows at the Couples Retreat.

Tensions between Domenica and Olivia have slowly but surely been rising with every encounter, and finally, it hit a fever pitch.

The two brides clashed at the fourth Commitment Ceremony after Olivia called Dom a “bully” for her treatment towards Carolina, and again at the Couples Retreat.

“I did my best, to dish out to her what she dishes out to everyone else. And I think the proof is in the pudding. She can’t handle it," Olivia told the cameras.

Domenica apologised for smashing her wine glass, but Olivia was not having it.

Seeing a new outspoken side to Olivia, a stark difference to the “sweetheart” we were originally introduced to, viewers suddenly turned on her.

“I am so angry watching Olivia, apparently she’s an educator but she doesn’t have basic understanding of trauma care and empathy? Absolutely disgusting, she did not pass the vibe check,” one viewer tweeted.

“Even though Dom broke glass like a madman, all the girls still walked towards her to comfort her and Olivia and Carolina was left sitting alone. THAT alone, is telling,” another wrote.

A third tweeted: “Olivia accuses others of bullying - is the biggest bully Olivia accuses others of playing victims - plays the victim.”

Fans took to Twitter to slam Olivia's "toxic" behaviour.

Plenty more comments followed suit, with viewers calling Olivia’s behaviour “toxic” and “mean”, despite not condoning Dom’s explosive reaction.

“Wow . No words … I don’t condone violence… Dom should never have done that re glass, … Olivia on the other hand.. TOXIC with a capital T … what a mean mean human being,” one user said.

Viewers will see the two brides come to blows yet again at the next Dinner Party, with the teaser promo showing what will be a fiery night ahead.

