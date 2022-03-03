Domenica slammed Carolina for how she was treating Dion. Nine

And sit there and listen she did not, as Domenica ridiculed Carolina for not wanting to go to Bondi with Dion because she “did not want to be seen” with him.

“Babe, you’re not Beyonce,” Dom yelled at Carolina. “Not everyone in Bondi is going to know who you are if you’re going for a walk with Dion.”

The pair continued to go at it at the table, and it appears their fiery feud will spill into the fourth Commitment Ceremony, as in a new promo we see Domenica blast Carolina yet again.

It was the group against Carolina at the Dinner Party. Nine

But, it’s what will go down between Domenica and Olivia that’s caught our attention, as it seems these two will also hash it out at the Commitment Ceremony.

While sitting and watching as Domenica took further aim at Carolina on the night, Olivia appears to have had enough and took a stance.

“You just have to pick on somebody,” Olivia told a stunned Dom. “Choose your words carefully before you start spitting them at people.”

Olivia is fed up with Domenica "picking on" others. Nine

Continuing in a piece-to-camera, Olivia said of her fellow bride: “She’s not Queen B in this experiment.”

The promo then cuts to Domenica saying, “I’m not going to stand for that. No fricking way,” hinting at more to come between these two.

It’s not the first time Domenica has been involved in a spat with another bride, or groom for that matter, so it comes as no surprise she’s at the centre of yet another feud.

