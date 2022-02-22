Domenica called Jessica out for what she said about her groom Daniel. Nine

The admission left Domenica fuming as she made a point to call Jessica out in front of the rest of the couples.

“Who was at a point where they weren’t getting along with their partner, raise your hand!” she questioned the group.

The clip then cuts to Domenica taking direct aim at Jessica, where she said: “You’re being a petulant child.”

Jessica was left reeling by the comment and said, “you keep coming up and starting on me,” to which Domenica replied, “I’m not starting.”

The experts, who have been watching the exchange in their own little viewing party, chimed in on the feud.

“Neither one of them, they don’t back down,” John said. “This has the potential to escalate.”

Jessica was fed up by the treatment and stormed off. Nine

By the end of the promo, we see Jessica storm off from the table and walk away from Domenica, not before she said: “I don’t have to tell you anything.”

We then hear one of the other brides tell Domenica, “she hates you,” before she says to the cameras: “That’s a whole other level.”

While the promo ends there, we will see the full exchange go down at the dinner party once it airs on Wednesday, and we’ll be holding onto our wine glasses until then.

