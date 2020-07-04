It's over! Married At First Sight's KC and Michael have split! Instagram

KC then went on to say she would treasure their romance while also taking a swipe at her former beau.

“It’s been almost 5 months and a relationship that I will always hold in my heart,” she penned.

“I packed my bags and moved in with him with hopes this would be my forever…

“It’s not my place to talk personally about Michael however I do hope Michael makes some changes as I will always believe in his potential and wish blessings on his life.”

KC and Michael struck up a romance after their “marriages” to other people on Married At First Sight failed.

Michael was initially paired with Stacey Hampton while KC was matched with Drew Brauer.

After the show wrapped, KC and Michael were embroiled in a feud with Stacey and KC addressed this in her post and shared a message to her trolls.

“We were caught up in a TV show, so many things happened that you guys don’t see,” KC wrote.

“Both our ‘marriages’ ended way before we had got together and neither of us were going to get back with our partners.

“I never intentionally set out to hurt anyone.”

MAFS Michael was originally matched with Stacey while KC was with Drew. Channel Nine

She added: “To all the people who said to me ‘what makes you think you are better than Stacey?’ I never thought I was better. Ever.”

KC concluded the post by explaining that she and Michael’s romance blossomed from friendship, but she realised she was not being treated the way she would have liked and decided “self love” comes first.

“I am not sure what the future holds for me but I will be burying myself into work and focusing on all the beautiful things life has to offer,” she finished.

Meanwhile, Michael reacted to KC's break-up announcement with a succinct:"All the best. No hard feelings."

