Drew admits he had “no idea what MAFS was like” before applying to go on the show.

And, believes he was edited to look completely different to the person he really is.

“I'm super happy, I'm always laughing and joking and just none of that came through at all. I don't think I see myself smile once on the whole show,” he recalls.

“I wasn't having the best time in there, but for me watching it back, it was quite interesting to see how different a situation could look after some editing.”

KC and Drew didn't make a good match. Channel Nine

While KC’s moved on since leaving the experiment the Queensland musician reveals he hasn’t even begun dating.

“Until the show finished airing, I kind of had to oblige by my contract and pretend that I was married to my ex wife, from there I went down to record some music in Brisbane and then the isolation started,” he tells.

“I’ve come out to my family farm, which is 400 kilometres west of Brisbane in the middle of nowhere. I’ve been here for two months, so the sheep of starting to look pretty appealing after being out on the farm for this long,” he jokes.

The MAFS star has been enjoying time on the farm with family. Channel Nine

Luckily Drew’s been keeping busy with his charity Kick On, which aims to bring “unique approaches to promoting positive mental health in your community.”

Most recently he’s partnered with fellow MAFS alumni Seb on their Kick Start Wellness Movement, that sees Drew’s charity, Kick On, Seb’s personal training business and Limitless Nutrition come together to help Aussie’s maintain physical and mental fitness in lockdown.

“I've had my own struggles in the past and, and that's what led me to, to create Kick On Charity,” Drew explains, “One of the main things that we push is the correlation between physical health and mental health.”

As well as the importance of opening up and talking about mental health.

“A problem shared is a problem halved.”