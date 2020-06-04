Michael has lost a lot of followers over his controversial post. Nine

"Not 'all lives' are subjected to police brutality, systematic racism and prejudice. You’ve completely missed the point," one person commented.

Another wrote, "Says the white privileged male, you will never understand."

Some even decided this was the last straw and decided to no longer follow Michael on social media. In fact, he dropped from 128,422 followers on Sunday to approximately 127,997.

"Do some reading! Unfollowed," a former fan commented.

" You’ve completely missed the point." Nine/Instagram

Michael's girlfriend KC Osborne, however, has been praised for her posts regarding the Black Lives Matter movement.

The professional dancer, who lived in the US for 10 years before moving back to Australia and starring on MAFS shared her own black tile as well as a famous quote by Nelson Mandela.

"Love you so damn much, thank you for using your voice and speaking out for this!" one fan wrote.

Michael's girlfriend lived in the US before her stint on MAFS. Instagram

In an exclusive interview with New Idea shortly after they went public with their relationship, KC defended Michael who was one of the main villains on the 2020 season.

"Michael was himself on the show. I think people would be surprised at how well he treats me. Michael gives me his all in this relationship and honestly, I could not be happier," she said.