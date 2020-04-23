KC and Michael had sex for the first time after an Elton John concert. Instagram

When it came to how the pair initially got together, KC said Michael didn't take no for answer.

"He was like a dog with a bone. I didn't want the drama, but I just caved in, and I'm glad that I did," she said.

The MAFS lovers said they became "official" at an Elton John concert.

KC said Michael asked KC to be his girlfriend when Elton sang 'Candle In The Wind' and she said "yes".

"How could I say no if he asks me out during Candle In The Wind?" KC joked.

Michael then confessed that they had sex for the first time that evening, adding: "That’s when the real Rocketman came out!"

KC splashed photos across her Instagram which didn't please some fans. Instagram

Last week, the loaded couple were slammed by fans after taking a private jet from Melbourne to Sydney amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the trip being legal, fans took to social media to question the new couple's choice to travel during a period where people are being asked to self-isolate.

Some fans even slammed the reality-TV stars for flaunting their wealth during a time where many people have lost their jobs.

"Just remember, things are hard for all Australians now. Don't sell yourself short and act like this in photos. You didn't have to show all the photos of inside the plane. That is just showing off," wrote one person.

MAFS star Michael Goonan. Instagram

KC was quick to defend herself saying she spends days "in her sweats with a messy bun, looking sh*t going to the supermarket".

The brunette continued: "I have no disregard to what is going on in the world and I do what I can to give back and to encourage kids. I’m not perfect but this is MY LIFE and I will live how I want".

However some people were still not happy with the TV stars and made their disdain known on social media.

KC and Michael went public with their relationship this week. Instagram

"At a time where we are in a very troubled situation for many, you flaunt the private jet and superficial relationship you are in,"wrote one person.

Another added: "Really? A private jet? Other Australians are struggling to get home once they are here, they are in quarantine for two weeks."