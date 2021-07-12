"Samuel has shown me what support looks like, what trust looks like and much more." Instagram

"I know I don’t have to explain my life or what I do but I am very open and honest and wanted to let you all know," Liam continued.

He went on to explain that he met Samuel early this year after the experiment, and that they "hit it off" but remained friends until recently.

"Samuel has shown me what support looks like, what trust looks like and much more. I am scared, I am nervous but most of all I am happy ❤️," he wrote.

Both Liam and Samuel starred on MAFS. Instagram

While Liam starred in the Australian version of MAFS this year, Samuel starred on MAFS New Zealand in 2019.

Samuel also took to his own Instagram to confirm their relationship, uploading the same photo and wrote: "When a city boy finds his country boy."

"Life certainly works in mysterious ways. It looks like the “experiment” worked out for the both of us ❤️," he said.

The two thanked fans for supporting their relationship. Instagram

The two also shared another photo of them cuddled up in Oodies, with Samuel thanking fans for their support of the news.

"Gosh you guys are incredible, thank you for all the love and support. It doesn’t go unnoticed," he penned.

Liam also added: "Best way to spend the weekend!"