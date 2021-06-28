Liam revealed he underwent anti wrinkle injections and filler to his face. Nine

In another post, a video of Liam undergoing the procedure was shared, where it explained he had anti wrinkle injections and filler done to his face.

"Reality TV star @lcoop_13 visited Dr Phoebe for a facial rejuvenation this week!" the caption read.

"Using anti wrinkle injections to remove frown lines and filler to define his jawline giving him a fresher look."

WATCH BELOW: MAFS' Liam reveals cosmetic makeover. Post continues after video...

Liam reshared the video to his own Instagram, and wrote: "Two weeks ago I went and visited @conceptcosmetic to see the very talent @beautybydrphoebe for a facial rejuvenation!

Dr Phoebe used anti wrinkle to remove my frown lines and injected filler to define my jaw line," he said.

"I have always struggled with my jawline and I couldn’t be happier with the end results."

It comes after Liam revealed he'd become 'self conscious' since leaving the show, and after a video of his co-star Jason Engler taking aim at his physical appearance was leaked.

"Before that video, to me, my body was normal. I was healthy and I was happy in my own skin, however, that video destroyed me," he wrote.

"It left me hating my body. I hated when people would touch me, hug me, even look at me. It affected my mental health, I became self conscious and I did not know the Liam I was looking at.

That video sucked the life out of me. To this day, I am still trying to deal with all the above and how this video has affected me," he said.