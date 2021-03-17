"I even hate having to say I’m bisexual." Nine

He also spoke with 9Entertainment and said that being bisexual doesn’t define who he is, and he often hates having to come out and announce it to people.

“I hate labels. I even hate having to say I’m bisexual. We shouldn’t live in a world where we have to put labels on each other…”

He also touched on how coming out can be a difficult time for many, and that he says the best way for people to take the news is to treat it as a non-issue and avoid making a big deal about it.

"Even with gay, lesbian, transgender, people just need to be like, 'Oh yeah, cool, that's great'… move on. There shouldn't have to be a big uproar," Liam said.

Liam is married to Georgia on the show. Channel Nine

On his wedding day, Liam married Georgia, and before he had a chance to open up to her about his sexuality, he was outed by fellow show participant Rebecca Zemek.

During the episode, Rebecca began grilling the newly-weds about what their non-negotiables were, which eventually led to Georgia offhandedly asking if he was bisexual.

“I am, yeah,” Liam said, leaving Georgie rather stunned by the revelation.

Afterwards, the 29-year-old prison case officer was later heard telling producers: “I can't believe that that just happened in front of everyone.”

Liam was outed as bisexual by fellow show participant Rebecca. Nine

The scene was met with anger by viewers, as many believed it was handled wrong, and were also left wondering why the cast “laughed” at Liam’s sexuality.

“That was disgusting and cringe to watch. The poor bloke. He should never have been outed like that, and for them to then laugh at him the way they did,” one user took to Twitter to share.

It was later shown that his sexuality wasn't an issue with his bride Georgia, and the pair were able to talk about it away from the group.