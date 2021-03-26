Even after learning that Kerry was messaging her ex-husband during their honeymoon, Johnny expressed his discomfort with the situation and the pair talked it out to resolve the tension. Healthy communication meet Married At First Sight.

But despite the pair appearing picture perfect, new intel suggests that this was a big facade.

Was it all one big act? Channel Nine

According to Megan Pustetto's So Dramatic! podcast, a source has revealed that associate director Johnny is actually a PAID ACTOR who was asked by a Channel Nine producer to go on the show.

What? Say it ain't so! Does that mean that all those romantic one-liners he's been feeding to Kerry are fake?

Well don't lose hope yet, because there's much more to the story.

A source close to Johnny has confirmed he and Kerry are still together. Channel Nine

The podcast went on to reveal that, even though Johnny did initially go on the show as an act, he actually ended up really falling for Kerry and the couple are still together!

A friend of Johnny's told Megan, "I can confirm that Kerry and Johnny are still very much together.

"Johnny is actually an actor though, he was asked by a producer to go on the show and he did an audition; but, funnily enough, he and Kerry actually ended up working out."

It looks like there's hope for them after all. Channel Nine

After the news that Brett and Booka are well and truly on the rocks, this is the optimism we needed.

We'll add Kerry and actor Johnny to our list of potential MAFS season 8 success stories... it's surprisingly long this year.

