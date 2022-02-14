Jake Edwards shared a touching Valentine's Day post for his girlfriend, Clare. Instagram

While Clare has yet to share her own Valentine's post, she did upload a loved up photo of her and Jake atop a boat at the end of last month, writing: "Thank you for loving me perfectly ❣️."

Jake first went public with Clare in November last year, posting a series of photos and videos of the couple on Instagram.

"Never been happier," the MAFS alum wrote. "You have the biggest heart, you ground me, you’re smart, you’re beautiful and yes you’re funny.

"In fact, you’re perfect. Thank you for being you."

"I’m the luckiest man in the world to call you mine." Instagram

Jake first hit our screens on season eight of Married At First Sight. The show's experts paired him with Rebecca 'Beck' Zemek.

Their on-screen relationship didn't end well... or start well, for that matter.

The couple were up-and-down all throughout the experiment, with things eventually coming to a head when Beck was caught kissing a mystery man when she went back home to visit her sick dog.

Now, Beck has also moved on with her new partner Ben Michell.

Beck is expecting a baby with her partner, Ben Michell. Instagram

In delightful news, the couple announced they were expecting a baby in December last year.

"💫The secret is out 💫," the MAFS alum wrote on Instagram. "Ben and I are over the moon to finally announce we are expecting a bundle of joy in May 2022!



"Who knew the best was yet to come, this is such a miracle for us and we are already over filled with love for you little one 😭🤍."

It looks like Jake and Beck found their happy ever afters, after all.

