Jake has gone public with his new girlfriend Clare. Instagram

In one of the photos included in the post, Jake is seen kissing Clare underneath a tree decorated with fairy lights.

Clare shared the photo on her own Instagram and said: "I adore you."

Jake's post also featured a photo of the two at a concert, followed by more snaps of them coupled up and looking happier than ever.

"Thank you for being you." Instagram

After making his relationship Instagram official, Jake's friends and fellow MAFS stars flooded the comments with their love and support.

"My man. Kissed a few frogs but found your princess! Couldn’t be happier for you bra love ya," Jason Engler wrote.

"THATS MY BOY!" Patrick Dwyer added, followed by Bryce Ruthven who commented three love heart emojis.

James Susler also said: "Congratulations mate."

This is Jake's first public relationship following his split with Sophie. Instagram

Jake's new relationship comes after he announced his split with Sophie Guidolin earlier this year in May.

The pair had dated for a few weeks, and it was Jake's first public relationship following his stint on MAFS.

On the show, he was paired with on-screen bride Rebecca Zemek, who has also moved on with her new boyfriend, Ben Mitchell.

