In Sunday night's episode, a clip of Beck kissing another man was shown. Nine

Following the episode airing, MAFS co-star Book Nile has taken to Instagram to come to her friend's defence, writing a long-form message about the scandal.

"Tonight those of you who follow mafs will have seen what was revealed in regards to beck and the video of the kiss," Booka wrote.

"In response to some of the vile sh** I have seen online since the episode aired, I am reaching out to ask those who read this to please PLEASE leave beck alone."

Fellow co-star and friend Booka has come to Beck's defence. Nine

Booka went on to say that the show "did not show the beck I know", and that Beck has given her and fellow brides Beth and Alana, "unwavering support, love and strength".

"I am by no means saying that beck didn’t make a mistake here. I am simply asking that you approach this situation with some basic human compassion," she wrote.

Booka added that while she is not "defending" all of the choices Beck has made along the way, she asked viewers to "please remember that she is a human being".

"Beck has had to endure a level of cyber bullying and cruelty from the public that I cannot even comprehend," she wrote.

"I am by no means saying that beck didn’t make a mistake here." Instagram

She went on to write that many MAFS participants over the season have had to "endure the same vile and often violent online abuse that I’m seeing beck receive".

"Remember that no matter how well you think you’ve got a read on a person by watching them on tv, at the end of the day you don’t know them...especially not well enough to justify abusing them, degrading them, and actively subjecting them to horrific online commentary and abuse," she said.

"I know beck. I know her better than anyone who’s based their opinion of her purely off this show. She deserves better than this. Please be kind," she ended the message.

Beck has not addressed the scandal following the show's finale. Instagram

Meanwhile, Beck has shared her first Instagram post since the bombshell finale, but there was no mention of what had happened.

The reality star uploaded a photo of herself posing with her back to the camera on Sunday night.

"Wishing everyone nothing but the best, in their search for love," she wrote alongside a heart emoji.

