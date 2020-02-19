Hayley was pictured in high spirits following her "messy" end to MAFS.

Meanwhile, viewers in Australia have just witnessed Hayley and her TV hubby consummate their marriage.

It’s intimacy week on Married at First Sight and one couple who have wholeheartedly embraced the true meaning of that is Hayley and David.

Despite their heated arguments in past episodes – the pair have now shared that they’ve had "not vanilla" sex.

“I had a feeling Hayley and I would be on common ground in the bedroom. We both aren’t into vanilla sex. And last night was certainly not vanilla," David said. Hayley had a slightly different description of the event, “We had a bit of a disco between the bedsheets last night,” she said. "Sometimes you just want your hair pulled."

No word on who the magic man is - but he seems to be a real "good eye".

Meanwhile, this week New Idea confirmed that Hayley wanted out of the experiment.

Speaking to New Idea, she said her time on Married at First Sight was one of the most demanding things she’s ever experienced and even harder than quitting drugs!



In fact, she wanted to leave at “a couple of points”.



“It was just so mentally and physically draining. It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done, from start to finish,” she told us exclusively.

Hayley and David have faced multiple hurdles on the dating show.

The tough times from the show seem to have hit a new low when it was leaked that Hayley apparently cheated on her husband with fellow MAFS star Michael - who is married to Stacey.

In images obtained by New Idea, the reality show participants were seen getting extremely close with one another, despite having been paired with other people in the experiment.

And fellow star Vanessa backs up the shock claims.

Shock images show Hayley and Michael getting very close.

“I swear on my life Hayley and Michael hooked up,” Vanessa, who is married to Chris on the show, confirmed.

“It definitely happened.”

In fact, Vanessa goes as far as to claim the duo “hooked up multiple times”.

“They were fooling around on the bed and dry humping. Shoes were flying everywhere,” she added.