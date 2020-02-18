It’s intimacy week on Married at First Sight and one couple who have wholeheartedly embraced the true meaning of that is Hayley and David.
Despite their heated arguments in past episodes – could that have been passion? – the pair have now share that they’ve had "not vanilla" sex.
WATCH: MAFS' Hayley and David get frisky
Taking us on a tour of his school of seduction, David explained “Yeah, we went to the pub, had a pub meal and then we got DOWN.”
“I had a feeling Hayley and I would be on common ground in the bedroom. We both aren’t into vanilla sex. And last night was certainly not vanilla," said David.
Hayley had a slightly different description of the event, “We had a bit of a disco between the bedsheets last night,” she said.
"Sometimes you just want your hair pulled."
“I don’t think she expected me to be so dominant,” David proudly told the camera, before he got romantic.
“This is the first time I haven’t really been able to fault Hayley. And now I feel like a hypocrite because here I am saying she is the girl that I could see myself being with.”
Next, we see Hayley in a slinky shorts pyjama set as she explained, “David said to me, ‘Hayls, I’d love for you to deliver me bacon and eggs in lingerie’”
David seems very interested in Hayley's cooking techniques.
The food of love?
Then David knocks at the door and clearly, he’s happy she’s acquiesced.
Then, as they enjoy breakfast Hayley says “I love you” and it’s like a bomb has gone off. David immediately looks at the door…
And in a piece to camera he explains “I was like, ‘woah, pump the brakes.’”
They Hayley clarifies. She didn't mean "LOVE" more "love", yknow?