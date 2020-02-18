Describing his seduction technique, David explained “Yeah, we went to the pub, had a pub meal and then we got DOWN.” Nine

“I don’t think she expected me to be so dominant,” David proudly told the camera, before he got romantic.

“This is the first time I haven’t really been able to fault Hayley. And now I feel like a hypocrite because here I am saying she is the girl that I could see myself being with.”

Next, we see Hayley in a slinky shorts pyjama set as she explained, “David said to me, ‘Hayls, I’d love for you to deliver me bacon and eggs in lingerie’” Nine

David seems very interested in Hayley's cooking techniques. Nine

The food of love? Nine

Then David knocks at the door and clearly, he’s happy she’s acquiesced.

Then, as they enjoy breakfast Hayley says “I love you” and it’s like a bomb has gone off. David immediately looks at the door…

And in a piece to camera he explains “I was like, ‘woah, pump the brakes.’”

They Hayley clarifies. She didn't mean "LOVE" more "love", yknow?