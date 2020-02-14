Married AT First Sight’s Hayley Vernon made quite the impression as she walked into Wednesday’s dinner party, wearing a plunging dress, which left little to the imagination. Nine Network

“Does Hayley not have nipples?! How are they not showing in that atrocity of a ‘dress’?” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Did Hayley’s surgeon forget to put the nipples back on? That’s so low cut I feel like they should be like... there...?” another person stated.

A third person added: “I don't think Hayley has any nipples.”

Despite the apparent confusion, some fans tried to offer a logical explanation to the case of the missing anatomy.

MAFS fans were seemingly nonplussed about one minor detail of Hayley's eye-popping assets. Nine Network

“She might have pasties on,” one person suggested.

“But even if she did, we would be able to see the pasties. Like where her nipples should be, there is just skin. It’s weirding me out,” another fan responded.

After shocking audiences with her racy look, Hayley then told Talking Married host Shelly Horton she wore the revealing dress as a way to show her confidence – despite arriving alone.

When Shelley asked Hayley how it felt getting ready for her first dinner party knowing she was going to go without husband David Cannon, she professed to feeling “very cocky”.

Taking to social media, fans questioned the whereabouts of Hayley’s nipples, which couldn’t be seen – despite her plunging halter-neck gown revealing three-quarters of her chest. Nine Network

“I’m not going to lie, I had this Jessica Rabbit dress on, bit of leg out, bit of tattoo,” Hayley quipped before saying: “I was like, ‘If he wants to rock up by himself…his problem’.”

She went on to say that she “felt good” about her fashion sense but admitted she did have some reservations about what the lads would think.

“I was a little bit worried on what the guys would say, because I hadn’t met the guys yet. But I suppose I just wanted to walk in there with a little bit of pizazz and own it,” she said.