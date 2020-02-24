Hayley says it was just a kiss.

“Everyone’s had a 16-year-old party pash, haven’t they? One hundred per cent that’s all it was.”

Last week, in images obtained by New Idea, the reality show participants Michael Goonan and Hayley Vernon can be seen getting extremely close with one another, despite having been paired with other people in the experiment.

“I swear on my life Hayley and Michael hooked up,” declares Vanessa, who is married to Chris on the show.

“It definitely happened.”

In fact, Vanessa goes as far as to claim the duo “hooked up multiple times”.

“They were fooling around on the bed and dry humping. Shoes were flying everywhere,” she adds.

Hayley with her hubby David.

According to on-set insiders, the alleged affair took place in Vanessa’s room at a hotel while Michael’s experimental wife Stacey was in Adelaide spending time with her two children.

Vanessa continues to explain the circumstances around the incident:

“Michael walked into our room. He was really drunk; so was Hayley. She said, ‘my (experimental) husband (David) doesn’t want to f--k me’. And I said, ‘mine doesn’t either’. [Michael] turned around and said, ‘I would f--k both of you’.”