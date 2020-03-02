Cyrell Paul has seemingly taken a subtle jab at her former bestie and soon-to-be Married At First Sight intruder, Elizabeth Sobinoff. Supplied

“But we will get to that with the next recap,” she added, with a cheeky grin.

Elizabeth, who previously made her MAFS debut alongside Cyrell, revealed earlier this year she was putting her hand up for the experiment, after she failed to find love with Sam Ball.

In a sneak peek video teaser for this week’s big reveal, Lizzie speaks candidly about her hopes of finding “the one”, while recalling the heartache of last season’s failed marriage.

"There are those nerves there, because I just wanna be me," Lizzie said in the emotional video. "I just want someone to be there for me."

Clearly still reeling from last season where she was ditched by Sam after he'd cheated on her with fellow newlywed Ines Basic, she then confessed: "I find it so hard to trust men.

"But, as many times as you get knocked back, you get back up."

Despite Lizzie’s apparent willingness to give “the experiment” another crack, former newlywed Jessika Power previously admitted she must be really keen to find love.

In an exclusive video for New Idea, Jess described how being a contestant on the show can take a toll on people’s mental wellbeing, which made it surprising to hear Elizabeth had re-applied.

“It can be so mentally draining, the producers can be so pushy, it really does affect you. So, for her to go and do it again, she [Elizabeth] must be really desperate to find love,” Jess said.