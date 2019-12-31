Former Married At First Sight star Jessika Power has spoken out about Elizabeth Sobinoff's controversial return to the reality dating show next year. Instagram

“I did message her [Elizabeth] when I found out and I said, 'Girl, are you sure? You want to go through that again?'” Jessika quipped, before saying she wouldn’t do it herself.

She went on to tell her followers she was surprised that they didn’t re-enlist her other fellow contestant Mel Lucarelli.

“I was a little bit shocked they didn’t put Mel back on, but then again, they are making a TV show, so maybe they thought Lizzie would be a bit more controversial,' she said.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Sunday, the 28-year-old addressed Elizabeth's decision to re-apply for the "social experiment" in a Q&A with her followers.

Jess then described how being a contestant on the show can take a toll on people’s mental wellbeing, which makes it more surprising to hear Elizabeth has re-applied.

“It can be so mentally draining, the producers can be so pushy, it really does affect you,” she admitted.

“So, for her to go and do it again, she [Elizabeth] must be really desperate to find love.”

When asked what she thought of Lizzie going back on MAFS, Jessika told her followers she thought her former fellow contestant must have been “desperate” to apply again. Instagram

