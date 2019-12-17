Former Married at First Sight contestant Jessika Power isn’t one to shy away from sharing random information about herself on social media. Instagram

“I eat a lot of raw things – mostly raw pasta… and raw zucchini, and my cousin thinks I’m weird,” Jess added.

The blonde beauty then re-posted a follow-up video, which showed her eating more raw spaghetti, while her cousin can be heard saying: “You are disgusting”.

Jess then quipped: “Take your opinions elsewhere, peasant,” before laughing out loud.

The reality star’s candid confession comes after she recently made headlines for slamming MAFS co-stars Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant's televised wedding.

"Wish MAFS and A Current Affair paid me $75k to act like a complete t**t on TV also," Jess wrote on her Instagram story. "I want my compensation."

Most of Jess' fellow MAFS co-stars were shunned from the ceremony with just three in attendance.

Heidi Latcham acted as a bridesmaid, while a heavily pregnant Cyrell Paule was seated next to her ex Nic Jovanovic, who she had formerly "married" on the show.