Former Married at First Sight contestant Jessika Power isn’t one to shy away from sharing random information about herself on social media.
WATCH: Jessika Power's weird food confession
And on Monday, the 28-year-old shared another candid video to her Instagram story, which revealed that she likes to eat raw spaghetti as a snack.
“Ok, so one of my weird habits is I like to eat raw pasta,” Jessika said, while munching on a handful of dry pasta, before her cousin chimed in and said she also eats raw potatoes.
Former Married at First Sight contestant Jessika Power isn’t one to shy away from sharing random information about herself on social media.
Instagram
“I eat a lot of raw things – mostly raw pasta… and raw zucchini, and my cousin thinks I’m weird,” Jess added.
The blonde beauty then re-posted a follow-up video, which showed her eating more raw spaghetti, while her cousin can be heard saying: “You are disgusting”.
Jess then quipped: “Take your opinions elsewhere, peasant,” before laughing out loud.
Jess has shared another candid video to her Instagram story, which revealed that she likes to eat raw spaghetti as a snack.
Instagram
The reality star’s candid confession comes after she recently made headlines for slamming MAFS co-stars Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant's televised wedding.
"Wish MAFS and A Current Affair paid me $75k to act like a complete t**t on TV also," Jess wrote on her Instagram story. "I want my compensation."
The blonde beauty then re-posted a follow-up video, which showed her eating more raw spaghetti, while her cousin can be heard saying: “You are disgusting”.
Instagram
Most of Jess' fellow MAFS co-stars were shunned from the ceremony with just three in attendance.
Heidi Latcham acted as a bridesmaid, while a heavily pregnant Cyrell Paule was seated next to her ex Nic Jovanovic, who she had formerly "married" on the show.
Jess' candid confession comes after she recently made headlines for slamming MAFS co-stars Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant's televised wedding.
Getty