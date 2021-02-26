Sparks immediately flew between Brett and Booka. Channel Nine

The first suggestion otherwise, hinting at a split, came from gossip site The Wash who noted Melbourne-based Brett was noticeably absent from Booka's MAFS viewing party in Perth.

The second piece of evidence came in the age-old clue of who-is-following-who-on-Instagram revealing Brett was following his wife online, but she was not doing the same in return.

While Brett followed his wife on Insta, Booka did not do the same in return. Channel Nine

Much to our relief, Pedestrian tracked down a sneaky comment on Facebook from Booka debunking this theory.

"I'm not giving away any spoilers talk but this insta s--t means zero. I don't follow anyone from the show cos that's the rulessss. Brett clearly gives zero f---ks about rules. That is all. As you were bows," she wrote.

While it neither confirms or denies whether the couple is still together, we're choosing to remain hopeful that love might prevail.

The couple enjoyed a serene honeymoon with plenty of bubbles! Channel Nine

And, we're not the only ones. Fans have been loving the couple sick online.

"My brain says Booka and Brett won't last but I literally cannot handle this heartbreak if they don't stay together forever," one fan wrote.

"Booka and Brett is our last chance to believe romance isn't dead," another added.

"This might be the first time in the history of this s--t show that my heart is melting for Booka & Brett," a third commented.

