If there's one thing Married At First Sight does right, it's locations. And now that the brides and grooms have started to embark upon their honeymoons, no matter what happens next, at least the couples will be able to bask in some serene natural beauty before all the drama hits.
While your typical honeymoon is a time to leave your friends and family behind to go celebrate your union with the one person you know and love the most, MAFS' honeymoons are a little different.
Once the brides and grooms have said their 'I dos', they pack their bags and head off to some of the most gorgeous sites Australia has to offer, Except, in this case, they're using this time to get to know each other.
Bride and groom Bryce and Melissa were sent to Edith NSW for their honeymoon. Specifically, the region's Waldara farm. While the sights sure were pretty, the couple's first night sadly ended in tears. Hopefully the lovebirds can reignite their initial spark!
The view may be strong but this couple's relationship sure is not.
Channel Nine
Jake & Bec | Hunter Valley, NSW
While this married couple may as well be acquaintances with the amount of chemistry between them, Jake and Bec spent their honeymoon in the same place they got hitched - wine country Hunter Valley. And it seemed like the bride needed plenty of wine after Jake leant in for that awkward kiss.
We're rooting for these two!
Channel Nine
Brett & Booka | South Coast, NSW
Perhaps the strongest couple so far! Brett and Booka were whisked away to the south coast of NSW for their honeymoon where things certainly got steamy in the bathtub.
More honeymoon locations to come!
