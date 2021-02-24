Facebook has changed the way you receive your news and gossip. Scroll to end of this story to see how to keep up to date with New Idea!

If there's one thing Married At First Sight does right, it's locations. And now that the brides and grooms have started to embark upon their honeymoons, no matter what happens next, at least the couples will be able to bask in some serene natural beauty before all the drama hits.

If you thought this year's wedding locations were gorgeous, the views are only getting more and more stunning as the show goes on.

While your typical honeymoon is a time to leave your friends and family behind to go celebrate your union with the one person you know and love the most, MAFS' honeymoons are a little different.

Once the brides and grooms have said their 'I dos', they pack their bags and head off to some of the most gorgeous sites Australia has to offer, Except, in this case, they're using this time to get to know each other.

From the Hunter Valley to the south coast, scroll on down to see where all your favourite MAFS couples are spending their honeymoons.