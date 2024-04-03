Andrea and Timothy watched Jack and Tori's final vows together. Instagram

“We’re watching Jack and Tori’s final vows, Indi (her daughter) and I,” Andrea said. “With Timmy. And he’s so into it he’s fallen asleep. He’s that bored.”

Now, the reality star is finally sharing whether there’s any truth to what you may have heard on the grapevine.

Speaking exclusively to New Idea, photographer Andrea said that despite the rumours, herself and Timothy are simply “beautiful friends".

Timothy (left) was matched with Lucinda, and Andrea (right) with Richard. Nine

“There's nothing romantic there,” Andrea, 52, reveals to New Idea. “I adore him, and he adores me.” Adding, “He’s been a rock to me at times.”

She tells us that the “best part of the experiment” for her has been the friends that she has left it with.

“The people with kind hearts found each other in the experiment which has been really special,” she says.

Andrea has stayed good friends with Lucinda. Instagram

Indeed, Timothy isn't the only friend that Andrea has made from her time on MAFS. The photographer also formed a bond with the tin-man's 'ex-wife' Lucinda, who visited Andi in the Sunshine Coast the minute the experiment ended.

"What an amazing time we had, talking day and night, dining, going to the beach, doing our hair, giggling, and just being silly soul sisters," Lucinda wrote on Instagram.

"Andi has been there for me since the hens night, and I adore her! Andi~ you’re incredibly beautiful, both inside and out! You’re a quirky, kind, and a creative soul, just my type of sweetheart... You feel like home after this unique experience we shared. Love you."

