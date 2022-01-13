The couple first shared the happy news of their baby-to-be with their followers in June, with Laural uploading a video of herself surprising her beau.

“Some big news. I am pregnant,” Laural said in a piece to camera before cutting to a sign she had made for The Voice star Mark which read: “Welcome home Daddy. Let’s try this again. I love you.”

The sweet footage then featured Mark walking into the room containing the sign and showed his overjoyed reaction as he embraced his wife.

Captioning the post, Laural wrote: “Our hearts are bursting with so much love and joy ♥. Baby Furze coming Late December 2021.”

Congratulations! Mark and Laural Furze have welcomed a new addition! Instagram

In 2020, Mark and Laural endured a heartbreaking miscarriage 10 weeks into the pregnancy and candidly spoke about their ordeal on social media at the time.

“It’s difficult to open up and post the hard stuff on social media but it doesn’t feel right only posting the good,” Laural penned.

“At my ultrasound we found out the sad news the pregnancy isn’t viable and I’ve had what’s called a missed miscarriage where my body still thinks it’s pregnant but the foetus hasn’t progressed.

“I’m currently at the hospital waiting to have a D&C procedure to help my body along with the process,” she added, referring to a dilation and curettage procedure involving tissue removal from inside the uterus."

Laural documented her pregnancy journey on social media. Instagram

In the lengthy post, Laural continued to explain her reasons for being so open.

“I wanted to share this because it doesn’t feel right just pretending this huge life event hasn’t happened to us. I want to respect it and be open about it,” she wrote.

“Women should feel more comfortable to talk about pregnancy loss and that’s another reason I felt compelled to share my story.”

WATCH: Mark Furze's best moments in Home and Away (Story continues after video)

Mark is best known for competing on The Voice (left) and starring on Home and Away (right). Channel Nine/ Channel Seven

Want your own fairytale romance? Sign up for eHarmony today!

If this story has brought up any issues for you or if you would like to speak with someone, please contact the SANDS Australia 24 hour support line on 1300 072 637.