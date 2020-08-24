“@themarkfurze and I were going to make a big announcement this week.. We’re having a baby! I’m 10 weeks pregnant and we’ve been so excited, daydreaming about what our little human would be like, getting ready for this new chapter.

“But, at my ultrasound we found out that the pregnancy isn’t viable and I’ve had what’s called a missed miscarriage where my body still thinks it’s pregnant but the fetus hasn’t progressed.”

Laural and Mark Furze revealed their sad pregnancy loss. Getty

The photo which accompanied the post was an image of Laural in a hospital bed with the former Home and Away star by her side and she explained they were currently awaiting a D&C procedure.

“I have peace in knowing that it’s likely because the embryo wasn’t 100% healthy and not compatible with life,” Laural explained, but added that it had still been an emotional time.

“But still it’s been an incredibly difficult few days to process everything. I cry a lot and have eaten ice cream everyday this week.. The tears are slowly stopping, but I think I’ll keep eating ice cream for at least another week!!”

Mark, who appeared on The Voice earlier this year, said he was "proud" of his wife. Channel Nine

Laural added that she shared her story publicly as pregnancy loss is something many women experience and she wanted to be open about it rather than remain silent.

She also praised her husband for his support in during this difficult time,

“I’ve had a wonderful support network around me and I couldn’t imagine doing this alone.

“Mark has been so incredibly wonderful to me this week, I feel so grateful to have a man like him by my side.”

Mark was equally complimentary about his wife, writing that he was “so proud” of Laural for dealing with the ordeal the way she had.

Ending on a positive note, Laural said she and Mark were still hoping to start a family in the future, but have put a pause on things for a while.

She said, “We will try again one day in the future, but for now we will take things one day at a time and find our way back to a new normal.”