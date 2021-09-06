Laural and Mark Furze are expecting a baby in Decemeber. Instagram

He then went on to quote Laural’s relatable pregnancy musing, recalling the time when she quipped, “I want you to have fun! Just don’t do it around me.”

The couple first shared the happy news of their baby-to-be with their followers in June, with Laural uploading a video of herself surprising her beau.

“Some big news. I am pregnant,” Laural said in a piece to camera before cutting to a sign she had made for Mark which read: “Welcome home Daddy. Let’s try this again. I love you.”

The sweet footage then featured Mark walking into the room containing the sign and showed his overjoyed reaction as he embraced his wife.

Captioning the post, Laural wrote: “Our hearts are bursting with so much love and joy ♥. Baby Furze coming Late December 2021.”

In 2020, Mark and Laural endured a heartbreaking miscarriage and candidly spoke about their ordeal on social media.

They revealed they learned of the miscarriage 10 weeks into Laural’s pregnancy and wanted to be open about the experience that one in four women also go through.

“It’s difficult to open up and post the hard stuff on social media but it doesn’t feel right only posting the good,” Laural wrote at the time.

“At my ultrasound we found out the sad news the pregnancy isn’t viable and I’ve had what’s called a missed miscarriage where my body still thinks it’s pregnant but the fetus hasn’t progressed.

“I’m currently at the hospital waiting to have a D&C procedure to help my body along with the process,” she added, referring to a dilation and curettage procedure involving tissue removal from inside the uterus.

“I wanted to share this because it doesn’t feel right just pretending this huge life event hasn’t happened to us. I want to respect it and be open about it,” she wrote.

“Women should feel more comfortable to talk about pregnancy loss and that’s another reason I felt compelled to share my story.”

If this story has brought up any issues for you or if you would like to speak with someone, please contact the Sands Australia 24 hour support line on 1300 072 637.

