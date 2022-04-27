Margot looks every inch the Barbie girl! Warner Bros / Instagram

The Australian megastar has been filming and producing the new project under her company, LuckyChap, with an all-star cast attached.

With the likes of America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, and Michael Cera joining her for the flick, we already have some pretty high expectations for the film!

It’s rumoured that Margot has been attached to the project since 2018, after an attempted adaptation helmed by Amy Schumer failed to get off the ground.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to put some positivity out into the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids,” Margot said in 2019.

“Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity, and communication throughout a child’s journey to self-discovery,” she also said in a press release.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are directing the project. Getty

“Over the brand’s almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president.”

She also said that making a film about Barbie “comes with a lot of baggage … and a lot of nostalgic connections.”

“But with that comes a lot of exciting ways to attack it,” she told British Vogue.

“People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t…’”

WATCH: Margot Robbie's Best Red Carpet Makeup Looks

Greta is best known for her work on recent films Lady Bird and the 2019 adaptation of Little Women, both starring Saoirse Ronan.

Her husband Noah Baumbach - who has also joined the project - is a fellow director who created the 2019 film Marriage Story, which starred Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver.

The film won a multitude of awards, including a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Laura Dern.

Margot has rumoured to be part of the project since 2018. Getty

With their directing prowess combined, we’re certain Barbie will be an unforgettable movie.

The film’s release date was also announced alongside the image as July 21, 2023, so unfortunately, we’ll be waiting a while for more Barbie.

However, we couldn’t be more excited for more pictures, trailers and information to come our way!

This article first appeared on our sister site, WHO.