“Whenever I met Harry in London at parties, he was always a lot of fun," Margot Robbie confessed, admitting she'd love to have both Harry and Meghan over for dinner. Getty

The Suicide Squad star, who lives in a $7 million LA property with husband Tom Ackerley, is yet to meet Harry’s wife, the Duchess of Sussex – but gave the former royals some sage advice about their move to the US.

“Obviously I know Harry and I kind of feel like we can relate to them and their move, so it would be cool to hang out and have dinner,” she said.

“Give it time, I think. I have moved country twice now and it’s not easy, but in time, places become home and LA has a lot to offer.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent shockwaves across the globe when they made the move to Los Angeles. Getty

It was a sentiment she previously echoed during an interview with The Sun, explaining she understood Harry’s decision to move overseas wasn’t something that would have been taken lightly.

“I have known Prince Harry for a while and he is a really great guy,” Margot said.

“I know as much as anybody what a big decision it is to move halfway across the world."

Margot previously described Harry as a "really great guy". Getty

The blonde beauty went on to say that while she found it extremely difficult to move across the world, she “had her reasons” and it was ultimately something she had to do.

Margot first shot to fame playing Donna on Australian soap Neighbours, basing herself in Melbourne where the show was filmed before eventually living overseas in cities such as London and Los Angeles as she chased her dreams of stardom.

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!